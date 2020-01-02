Rita Fagan, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020.

Rita was born in Lynn in September, 1929, and had just turned 90. She graduated from Lynn English High School, attended college at Hobart and William Smith in New York, and later received certification in library science. Alongside her beloved husband Alvin Fagan, she worked diligently for the family business, Suffolk Upholstering of Lynn, as the bookkeeper, and later loved being the founder of her own successful business, The Sophisticated Shopper, where she sold dishes, silver, and giftware and had a bridal registry.

Rita and Alvin were lifelong members of Temple Sinai in Marblehead. She liked needlepoint, socializing and entertaining, traveling, attending theater and other cultural events in both Boston and New York City. She was an avid reader and loved doing the New York Times crossword puzzles. She was gracious to newcomers at the temple and a magnificent host.

Rita was the beloved wife of Alvin Fagan of Swampscott. She was the daughter of the late Mollie Pruss and Albert Singer of Lynn. She leaves her children Joanne Fagan (Ron Alexander) of Hotchkiss, Colo., and Mark Fagan (Janet Zerlin Fagan), as well as her grandchildren Miriam Fagan of Mill Valley, Calif., and Abigail Fagan of Brooklyn, N.Y. Rita was the beloved sister of Bernie Singer and his wife Marilyn, currently of Bal Harbor, Fla., and the proud aunt of David Singer (Sharon Glazer) and the great-aunt of Sabrina Singer and her brother Douglas.

Rita’s family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Rita’s caregiver, Gina Subero and her husband Rafael, who cared for Rita lovingly for so many years until the end.

Her funeral service will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem on Friday, January 3. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 AM followed by a service in the chapel at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery. Shiva will be observed on Saturday, January 4 from 5:30 until 8:30 PM, and then on Sunday, January 5 from 10 AM until 2 PM at the home of Mark and Janet Fagan, Newton Highlands. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Sinai of Marblehead, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.