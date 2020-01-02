Ronald S. Tanzer, 73 – late of Peabody. Died on December 29, 2019.

Beloved husband of Kathleen (Piecewicz) Tanzer, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Devoted father of David Tanzer and his wife Deb, Debra Tanzer, and Darlene Tanzer. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Joshua, and Justice Tanzer. The loving brother of Harvey Tanzer and Rachel Tanzer. Dear son of the late Murray and Madeline (Hershoff) Tanzer.

Ronnie grew up in Peabody, graduated from Peabody High School, and raised his family in Peabody. He owned and operated ABC Seamless Siding for ten years. He was a dedicated member of Congregation Sons of Israel. He volunteered for many years at B’nai Brith. He loved his dogs Lucky and Scooter and his grand-dog Bentley. Ronnie cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A funeral service for Ronnie was held on January 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Congregation Sons of Israel, Park Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.