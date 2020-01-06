Patricia “Patti” Finkel, of Andover, died on January 3, 2020 at the age of 69.

Beloved wife of Eric Linde, with whom she shared 45 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted mother of Dimitri Linde. The loving sister of the late Peter Finkel. Dear daughter of the late Dimi and Sylvia (Nathan) Finkel.

Patti grew up in Framingham, graduated from Boston University, and raised her family in Andover. She made her career in human resources, lastly as a career counselor at The Career Place in Woburn for many years, deeply rewarded by her work. She was generous, outgoing, and stylish, with a wardrobe and matching pin for each day of the year. She loved to travel, visiting five continents. She likewise loved the arts, particularly theater and film; immersed herself in the rituals of Jewish tradition; and cherished her long walks with Walter, Max, Sage, and Leo, her beloved dogs.

A graveside funeral service for Patti will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:45 a.m., at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Shiva will be held at the home of Dimitri Linde, following services. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to The ALS Association, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)