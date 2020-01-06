Stewart “Stewie” K. Solomon, 64 years of age, passed away on January 1, 2020, surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle with diabetes.

Stewie was born to Paul “Foo Foo” and Cecelia Solomon and was raised in Revere. He worked from his youth at Suffolk Downs, following in the footsteps of his father. A ray of sunshine, the world is a bit darker without him.

Stewie was a generous, flirtatious, and fun-loving soul, who was known for his kindness. A graduate of Salem State, he loved being the life of the party and brought positive energy wherever he went. He was a pillar to his family and lifelong friends. A caregiver and protector, he got his greatest joy from being a partner to Gail, a father to Jared, and a grandfather to Jaxon, Landon, Payton, and Raelynn.

Surviving Stewie are his wife Gail Cipoletta of Tewksbury, his son Jared Solomon of Swampscott, his step-children Hayley Wandell of Tewksbury and Randy Cipoletta of Lynnfield, and his mother Cecelia of Revere. He was the loving brother of Bonnie Solomon and her husband Robert of Marco Island, Fla., Mark Solomon and his wife Sharyn of Lynnfield, Nancy Solomon of Seatauket, N.Y., and Ross Solomon and his wife Melissa of Sharon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. His loved ones and innumerable friends will miss him dearly.

His funeral was held on January 5 at Temple Emmanuel, Chelsea. Burial followed at the Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury. Donations in his memory can be made to The Joslin Diabetes Center or the Paul Jack “Foo Foo” Solomon Memorial Fund, 3800 North Hills Dr., Apt. 215, Hollywood, FL 33021.

Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.