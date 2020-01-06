Theodore Rosenberg, 96 – late of Quincy. Died on December 31, 2019.

Devoted husband of the late Betty (Heller) Rosenberg. Beloved father of Irene and her husband Stephen Grolnic and Howard Rosenberg. Dear brother of the late Ida Freedman and Abraham Mazur. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on January 3. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452; American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451; or the charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)