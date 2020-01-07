Michael Edward Lerner of Quincy died peacefully on January 5, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born in Peabody in 1941 to the late Abraham and Sara (Remis) Lerner, Michael attended Kimball Union Academy, Miami University, and earned his MBA from Suffolk University. After completing his formal education, Michael joined the family leather manufacturing business. Eventually he, his father and brother founded The Atlantic Trading Company. Michael thoroughly enjoyed his business, especially building relationships with customers and suppliers from all over the world, relationships that continue to this day.

”Kind” and “generous” are adjectives always used to describe Michael Lerner. His greatest joy was making those he loved happy. Michael was a wonderful attentive father, who never missed a school event, horse show, or opportunity to cheer for and encourage his children.

A true gentlemen and congenial host, Michael loved to entertain. No one had a better time at Michael Lerner’s parties than Michael Lerner.

Former husband of Sandra Colman of Quincy. Father of Samantha Colman Lerner of Boston, and Marni, Adam, and Gary of Calif. Brother of Barry of Fla., and uncle of Jessica.

A funeral service for Mr. Lerner will be held on January 8 at the Chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody.

Donations in Mr. Lerner’s memory may be made to the Jewel and Frank Benson Family Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research Fund, fund number 316020, or to charity of your choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)