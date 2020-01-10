Gerald S. Shulman, 90 – late of Peabody. Died on January 4, 2020.

He leaves behind his loving wife Selma (Herman) Shulman, 89; they were together for 67 years. Cherished son of the late Victor and Bertha (Kaufman) Shulman. Dear brother of the late Elinor (Shulman) Levy and the late Larry Shulman. Devoted father of Naomi (Shulman) McCormick, Steven Shulman, the late Howard Shulman, and David Shulman. Also survived by loving grandchildren Shane McCormick, Jason McCormick, and Matthew Strommen-Shulman; great-grandchild Aubrey McCormick; and niece Karen (Shulman) Kaplan and nephew Seth Shulman.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerald’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)