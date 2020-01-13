Marilyn Beth Aaronson, of Melrose, entered into rest on January 2, 2020 at the age of 71.

Dear daughter of Pearl (Greif) Aaronson of Hawaii and the late Lawrence Bernard Aaronson. Sister of Arthur Alan Aaronson of Hawaii. She leaves behind her dear cousins Beth and Michael Aaronson of Lynnfield, and many other relatives.

Marilyn grew up in East Meadow, N.Y., and graduated from Wilkes College (BA 1970) and Northeastern University (MA 1978). A highly respected child protective social worker, Marilyn received national recognition from the Child Welfare League of America. In 1992, she was celebrated with a Pride in Performance Award for her outstanding performance caring for and protecting children. With this award, the Manuel Carballo Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service, Marilyn was recognized as the most inspired employee in the entire Department of Social Services. She was a dedicated member of Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield and loved antiquing and writing poetry in her spare time.

A graveside funeral service for Marilyn was held on January 12 in Mt. Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Route 109, Lindenhurst, N.Y. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Beth and Michael Aaronson, Lynnfield, on Monday, January 20, from 7 until 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to charities which promote education and provide support in the community about Parkinson’s Disease, from which she suffered for over 20 years, including parkinsonalliance.org.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.