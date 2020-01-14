Estelle “Stelly” (Pearlman) Noveletsky, of Swampscott, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was 92 years old.

Born on April 27, 1927, the loving daughter of the late Harry Pearlman and Minnie (Davis), the dear sister of the late Belle Norman and her late husband George, and the beloved wife of the late Arthur Noveletsky. Devoted mother of Todd Finestone and his wife Marian of Belmont, Andrew Finestone and his wife Blaire of Salem, Steven Noveletsky and his wife Kimberly of Florida, and the late Michael Noveletsky. Loving grandmother of Emma Finestone, Nicholas Finestone, Stephen Swasey and Tasha Noveletsky.

A graduate of Revere High School and Salem Teachers College Class of 1948, she will be fondly remembered for her warmth and devotion to her family and many friends.

A graveside service was held at Sinai Memorial Park, Danvers. Contributions in Estelle’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.