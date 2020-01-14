Sidney J. Sklar, a resident of Wayland since 1967, entered into rest on January 10, 2020.

Beloved husband of Razel (Cohen) Sklar. Son of the late Frank Sklar and Clara Ginsberg. Devoted father of Jeff and Robin Sklar of Wayland, Frank and Amy Sklar of Peabody, and Kim and Mark Reichelt of Wayland. Beloved grandfather of Stephanie and Samantha Sklar, Randal and Jessica Sklar, and Benjamin and Anika Reichelt. Loving brother of Estelle Goldner of New York.

Sid was born in The Bronx, attended City College of New York, and earned his master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was employed during college by the MIT Instrumentation Laboratory, which later became Draper Labs in Cambridge, where he spent his entire professional career, retiring in 2002. He made significant contributions to our nation’s space and deep submergence rescue programs.

Sid was the first Wayland Little League baseball commissioner to insist that girls be allowed to play. He had many hobbies and interests, including woodworking, electrical, computers, kenkens, tennis and traveling. He was a good and loyal friend.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the American Cancer Society, or Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence.

Arrangements were under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Brookline.