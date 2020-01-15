Mark B. Skaletsky, 71, of Swampscott, lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia on January 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cathie (Smith) Skaletsky.

Born in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Leonard and Lillian Lassoff Skaletsky, Mark graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford and Bentley College in Waltham, where he was a Trustee Emeritus. He was COO of Biogen, and chairman of the board of directors for the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), CEO of Enzytech, Geltex & Trine Pharmaceutical. He was a giant in the biotech industry, founding and serving as president of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Counsel. He was an advisor to two presidents and was very close to Senator Ted Kennedy, who was a great supporter in the biotechnology industry.

Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father, papa, brother, and friend. Besides his wife Cathie, he is survived by his children Derek Skaletsky and his wife Holly of San Francisco, Calif., Leah Miller and her husband Cory of Hanover, Tara Armstrong and her husband Kevin of Pembroke, and stepdaughter Danielle McClure and her husband Matt of Swampscott. He also leaves his sisters Donna Pritchard and her husband Chick, and Amy Schrier Pildis and her husband Richard. He was predeceased by his sister Joanne and his brother Michael. He also leaves his 10 wonderful grandchildren who so adored him.

A memorial funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 19, at 11:00 a.m., with Rabbi David Meyer officiating at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Following the service, the family will receive friends at Danielle and Matt McClure’s home in Swampscott.

Shiva will be on Monday, January 20, from 4-7 p.m., at Cathie’s home in Swampscott.

Donna and Amy will sit shiva on Tuesday, January 21, from 4-7 p.m., at 243 Steele Road, West Hartford, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation via michaeljfox.org.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Swampscott/ Marblehead YMCA Parkinson’s Group.

