Prior to playing the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the home team Brooklyn Nets warmed up in shirts that read “No Place for Hate,” featuring the Anti-Defamation League’s logo.

The motto is the ADL’s education program for fighting hatred, bullying and bias in public schools.

The initiative came in the aftermath of recent anti-Semitic attacks in New Jersey and New York.

“Tonight, we’re warming up in #NoPlaceForHate shirts in collaboration with the @ADL to show that #WeGoHard against hate,” tweeted the Brooklyn Nets, adding a link where people can learn more about the ADL program.