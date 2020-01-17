Richard L. Roseman, of Gilmanton, N.H., formerly of Beverly, entered into rest on January 12, 2020 at the age of 61.

The loving brother of Michelle Harris and her husband Mark. Treasured uncle of Justin and Eric Hudon and Chris Harris. Dear son of the late Hyman and Pauline (Sneierson) Roseman.

Richard grew up in Beverly and graduated from Beverly High School and Salem State University. He loved playing music, model building, toy collecting, and watching movies. He cherished his time spent with family and friends.

A graveside funeral service for Richard was held on January 15 at JCC of Chelsea Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 5 Hampshire St., Suite 100B, Mansfield, MA 02048.