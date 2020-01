Ruth Santer, 99, of Malden, entered eternal rest on January 14, 2020.

Dear daughter of the late Esther and Joseph Santer. Loving sister of the late Benjamin Santer. Adored aunt of Susan Abdalian and Stephen Santer. Also survived by many cousins.

Services were held at the Chevra Thilim of Malden Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett on January 16. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Malden Senior Center, 7 Washington St., Malden, MA 02148. (Goldman)