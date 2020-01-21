Herbert Greenbaum, recently of Brooksby Village in Peabody, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on January 16, 2020, at the age of 94.

Dearly loved husband of Mildred Kagan Greenbaum. Loving father to Nina Gerber, John Greenbaum, and Elisabeth Greenbaum Kasson. Cherished grandfather of Alexis Sturmwind, Kathryn Greenbaum, Jane Gerber, Jacob Gerber, Charlotte Greenbaum, and Ridley Kasson. And tolerant great-grandfather of Avital, Shachar, Ya’ir, and Liel. Close brother of the late Maurice Greenbaum and Irving Greenbaum. Dear son of the late Rose Greenbaum.

He was born and raised in Lynn, and graduated from Lynn Classical High School and Boston University. He met his wife Mildred after pulling her out of a snow drift at a skiing event for Jewish singles. They were married for 66 years. He and Mildred raised their children in Swampscott.

Herbert was a true believer in life and health insurance and had a long, successful career in that industry. He was a long-time member of Temple Emanuel of Marblehead, where he was bar mitzvah at the age of 59. He claimed to be the first bar mitzvah “boy” who actually fit into his adult size suit. The Jewish Community Center of Lynn was a very important part of his young life and he remained an active member after its move to Marblehead. He enjoyed four-mile walks and worked out well into his 90’s. He was also an avid reader and library goer who loved spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral service for Herbert was held on January 20 at Town of Swampscott Cemetery, 400 Essex St., Swampscott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Herbert’s memory to the Jewish Community Center of Marblehead, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.