Paul Harvey Swerling, 68 – late of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Winthrop and Nahant, passed away on January 14, 2020.

Devoted father of Bradley Swerling of Grafton. Loving son of the late Robert and Rita (Berenson) Swerling. Dear brother of Gary (Gloria) Swerling of Newburyport and Stuart (Leonora) Swerling of Peabody. Adored uncle of Lisa, Wendy, Amy, David, and Jonathan, and granduncle of six.

Born on May 13, 1951, Paul was a graduate of Winthrop High School and worked for many years as a sales manager and general manager in the automobile industry. Paul truly had a “heart of gold.” He loved spending time with his family and friends and would do anything for them.

Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, on Friday, January 24 at 11:45 a.m. Memorial observance immediately following the service at the home of Lisa and Matthew Dacey. Contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, or to a charity of one’s choice. Assisting the family with arrangements was Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. For an online guestbook Paul directions, visit torffuneralservice.com.