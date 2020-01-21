William Hammer, 94 – late of Peabody, formerly of Nashua, N.H., and Lexington. Died on January 20, 2020.

Devoted husband of Rosalie (Kornetsky). Beloved father of Alan and his wife Audrey Hammer and Susan Dieterle. Adored grandfather of Elizabeth Hammer, Melanie Bresson, and Emily Higgins. Cherished great-grandfather of Rory, Reegan, and Quinn. Dear brother of Cecile Kramer and the late Avram Hammer.

Services at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody on Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooksby Village Resident Care Fund c/o Philanthropy Dept., 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. (Goldman)