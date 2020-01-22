Frances E. Sacks, 98 – late of Marblehead. Died on January 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Louis Sacks. Devoted mother of Steven Sacks and Kenneth Sacks and his wife Maria Bizzotto. Dear daughter of the late John and Tillie Cohen.

Frances was born in Worcester and graduated from Classical High School. She attended Simmons College and received her bachelor’s degree in 1943 and her master’s degree in social work in 1945.

She was a life member of Hadassah-Brandeis, and was a volunteer at the Jewish Rehab and the North Shore Cancer Center. Frances came from a musical family and was an accomplished pianist, choralist, and french horn player.

A funeral service for Frances will be held on Friday, January 24 at 11:00 a.m., at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott. Interment will follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)