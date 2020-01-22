Irene “Reenie” (Sherman) Cohen – late of Chelsea and Revere. Died on January 21, 2020.

Beloved wife of 71 years to the late Samuel Cohen. Cherished mother of Paula Braverman and her husband Michael, and Janice Chase and her husband Bruce. Adored grandmother of Judd and his wife Karen, Shane and his wife Bridget, Jennifer and her husband Wayne, Lauren, and Alex and his wife Gabrielle. Loving great-grandmother of Myles and Avery Braverman, and Emma, Aaron and Ilana Chase. Devoted daughter of Eli Sherman and Ida (Roomgeller) Sherman. Dear twin sister of Phillip Sherman and his wife Adeline. Predeceased by her siblings Dorothy Klayman and Abraham Sherman.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, on Friday, January 24 at 12 noon. Interment follows in AAA Sfard Cemetery, Lynn. Memorial observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Reenie’s memory may be made to the Cohen Florence Levine Estates, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.