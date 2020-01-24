Michael Charles Chandler died peacefully at his home in Swampscott on January 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Providence, R.I., on April 4, 1945, to Harry and Lolita Chandler (both Navy vets). Michael was also predeceased by sister Kate.

Left to honor his memory are his wife of 53 years, Jaquelyn; his beloved son Bradley of Houston, Texas; and his cherished daughter Rachel and her husband Richard of Lowell. Michael was endlessly proud of his three grandsons Aaran, Forest, and Hanley of Houston. Also survived by much his loved brother-in-law Keith Sherwood and his wife Kim of South Carolina, as well as lifelong friends, Pam and Howard Steinberg of Vernon, Conn., and Stephen Newman of California.

Michael attended Milford Mill High School in Baltimore, Md., where he was president of his class, and University of Maryland. After a long career in food service management and corporate sales, he landed his favorite and last job with Historic Tours of America, where he utilized his knowledge of history in the city he loved, Boston, and his obvious gift of storytelling. He deeply valued the friendships he made there, often wisely mentoring those who asked “the Professor.”

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 3pm on Monday, January 27, followed immediately by a service in the Chapel at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Well-wishes and remembrances may be conveyed online.