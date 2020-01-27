Natalie (Simon) Katz, 79 – late of Boca Raton, Fla., and and Swampscott. Died on January 23, 2020.

Devoted wife of the late Loeb Katz. Beloved mother of Andrew Katz and his wife Laura Hillman and Debi Katz Marrow and her husband Joseph Marrow. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Marrow, and Abby, Joshua, and Zoe Katz. Dear sister of Janice Silverman.

Private interment services were held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, or a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)