Edward “Ed” Bobroff, 101, a thoughtful man of high standards and the devoted husband to Faye (Siegel) Bobroff, his loving wife of more than 70 years, died peacefully on January 28, 2020.

He was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. Following graduation, he moved to Boston and started working as an engineer at the Boston Naval Shipyard, where he was employed in positions of increasing responsibility until the shipyard closed in the early 1970s. His final position there was as Chief Combat Systems Engineer – one of the highest ranking civilian positions at the shipyard. After retiring from the shipyard, he worked as a consultant at several engineering firms until accepting a position at Harvard University’s power plant in the Longwood Medical Area where he was employed for over 20 years.

A longtime resident of Marblehead, Ed and Faye moved to Brooksby Village in 2014. There he could often be seen in his favorite chair, poring over books of mathematics. He was an excellent card player and known throughout Brooksby Village for his cribbage-playing skills.

In addition to his wife Faye, Ed is survived by his children Neil Bobroff of Venice, Fla., Mark Bobroff of Danvers, and Lori Edelson of Wayland; his son-in-law Steven Edelson and daughter-in-law Maureen Stewart; his grandchildren Lisa Fries, Michael Edelson, Katherine Wyble, and Andrew Bobroff; and his great-grandchildren Ian Edelson and Diana Wyble.

A funeral service for Edward Bobroff will be held on Thursday, January 30 at noon at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road, Lynn. Shiva will be held on Friday, January 31 from 1:30 to 4 p.m., at Brooksby Village Town Center Crafts Room in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Explorers Lifelong Learning Institute, 10 Federal St., Suite 10, Salem, MA 01970, or your favorite charity. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.