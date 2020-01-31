Am I the only person troubled by the depiction of Jews in Adam Sandler’s new movie, “Uncut Gems”?

I’ll grant that the film is entertaining. But I found its portrayal of Jews outrageous. Almost all the Jewish characters – and there are lots of them, understandably, since the action takes place in New York City’s Diamond District – are depicted negatively: as dishonest, money-grubbing, back-stabbing, vain, and in, most cases, ugly Jews.

If this movie had been directed by non-Jews, I believe Jewish movie-goers, critics, and leaders of major Jewish organizations would be up in arms about it. But I’ve seen nothing but praise for the movie and for the up-and-coming Jewish brothers, Josh and Benny Safdie, for whom it represents a career breakthrough.

If you’re looking for blatant stereotypes to strengthen anti-Semitism in America, look no further than “Uncut Gems.”

