Rashi School recently held its Kindergarten “Fairness March.” Displaying hand-made signs while marching throughout the hallways singing songs, the kindergarten students shared their thoughts and messages about Martin Luther King and what the holiday means to them. Messages on the signs included: “Wait your turn at choice” and “Let people make their own choices” and “Play games by the rules” and “Include others.” The celebration featured signs, songs and lessons about Dr. King’s wisdom. The rest of the K-8 students and faculty lined the hallways, cheering the kindergartners along.