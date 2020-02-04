Abraham Assa, formerly of Marblehead and late of Springfield, N.J., passed away on February 3, 2020, at Morristown Memorial Medical Center in Morristown, N.J. He was 76.

Born in New York City, he was a nautical engineer for General Electric in Massachusetts. He was member of Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood of America.

Abraham is survived by his wife Barbara (née Moskowitz). He leaves his two sons Marc D. of Queens, N.Y., and Seth A. of Maplewood, N.J., his brother Edward of Plainview, N.Y., and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Elissa.

Arrangements were handled by Eden Memorial Chapel, Fort Lee, N.J.