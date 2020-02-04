On January 18, 2020, Alan (Al) Paul Gerber passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67.

Al was the devoted husband of Elizabeth Rose Gerber (née Feldherr) and the loving father of Michelle Gerber Hendler and Rachel Gerber Kule, as well as caring father-in-law to David Hendler and Matthew Kule. Al had many roles in the family including, but not limited to, being the son of Beatrice (Finkle) Strome, Sidney Strome, and Samuel Gerber, the grandfather of Charlotte Hendler, brother of Marsha Gerber, Diane Slater, Stephen Strome, Sandra Spaneas and the late Scott Strome, brother-in-law to Louise Frebowitz, Kenny Frebowitz and Paul Slater, uncle to Matthew Slater, Elyssa Levy, Alex Frebowitz, David Frebowitz, and Stuart Strome. His family relied on him for his optimism, laughter, advice on every single aspect of life, fun times, and even political banter.

Al was a man of action, integrity, self-respect, humility and appreciation for others. He had a larger-than-life personality and his love of people, learning, and life in general was inspiring. Everyone who knew Al would describe him as kind, humble, optimistic, determined, hilarious, and selfless, among many other positive attributes.

In his free time Al focused on spending time with his family and friends by sharing stories, attending and/or watching Red Sox and Patriots games, playing a friendly round of golf, watching movies, consuming the news, taking a walk, relaxing on the beach, or going to breakfast or lunch.

Al was born in Lynn, and raised in Marblehead and Swampscott. He graduated from Swampscott High, Class of 1969, and then went on to earn his bachelor of science in business administration from Northeastern University, and master of business administration from Suffolk University.

In 1988, he got a promotion to CIT Group and moved his family to Fort Washington, Penn., where they have lived since then. With decades of experience in the commercial lending market, Al spent 35 years as a sales executive at CIT Group, where he earned numerous awards. Most recently, Al served as VP, National Sales at Vision Financial Group, where he informally served as the team’s mentor. For the past three years he also proudly served as the Chief Financial Officer and strategic advisor of PURSUIT PR, his daughter Rachel’s company, and they both cherished the precious opportunity to work together.

Al had a real zest for life. He felt that “life is good,” “meant to be enjoyed,” and that it was critical to “turn lemons into lemonade” and “stay positive.” His family is doing their best to live their fullest lives in his honor and to continue his meaningful legacy. Al is already missed so much by everyone who loves him. He was a true mensch, mentor, leader, friend, and the epitome of a family man.

His funeral took place on January 23 at Goldstein’s Rosenberg’s Raphael Sacks Suburban North in Southampton, Penn. Contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of the donor’s choice.