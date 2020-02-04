Charles Gilman, 97 – late of Lynn, formerly of Chelsea. Died on February 2, 2020.

The dear uncle of Ronna Greif. The cherished granduncle of Richard Greif and his wife Katherine Cruise, and the treasured great-uncle of Noah and Luke. The loving brother of the late Arthur Gilman and Edith Alpert. Dear son of the late Joseph and Mary (Grossman) Gilman.

Charlie grew up in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and was stationed in Alaska. Charlie went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in business from Boston University. He was an internal auditor for RCA Records. Charlie loved old movies and music, especially Frank Sinatra. He liked the Three Stooges and vodka martinis. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A graveside funeral service for Charles will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 12:00 noon at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. Shiva will be held at the home of Charlie’s niece, Ronna Greif, on Wednesday, February 5 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Charlie’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.