Fay (Kaminsky) Vale, 73 – late of Wakefield. Died on February 1, 2020.

Devoted wife of Peter Vale. Loving sister of Dena and her husband Creighton Benham. Dear daughter of the late Anne and Shale Kaminsky. Much-loved friend of many members of the birding community.

Fay was on the board of directors of the Bird Observer Magazine and Brookline Bird Club. She participated in many Audubon Christmas Bird Counts, and assisted at the MAS Joppa bird banding station.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Nature Conservancy. (Goldman)