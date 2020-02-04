Mike Leavitt died peacefully from complications with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by family, in Gloucester on February 1, 2020, after a long life in family, community, and business. Special thanks to Gloucester HealthCare and Beacon Hospice Care for their tender and loving care during his last weeks and days.

Mike was the loving husband of 63 years to Nancy (Benjamin) Leavitt, the loving father to Karen (Leavitt) Thompson and her husband Tom, and Robert Leavitt and his wife JoAnn, and indescribably proud grandfather to his beloved grandchildren Zoe and Harry Leavitt. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Irma (Ashley) Leavitt, and his sister Marion (Leavitt) Stone.

Born and raised in Worcester, he was a proud graduate of Lee Street School, Worcester Academy, and Harvard University.

Mike was the long-time president of Joseph Leavitt Corporation, wholesale distributor of automotive parts, hardware, and other supplies, a business founded by his father in 1926, and sold by Michael to Ames Department Stores in 1971, after which he continued to run the business while serving on the Ames board of directors until his retirement in 1984.

He was an active member of the Worcester Jewish and civic communities, including the Worcester Jewish Federation, Music Worcester, the Greater Worcester Community Foundation (where he chaired the Tilton Scholarship Fund for at-risk children), and most especially Clark University (from which his father graduated in 1917), where he served as a trustee for two terms and chaired the building committee.

Personal interests and hobbies included U.S. and world travel (with multiple trips to Israel), golf, tennis, reading, card games with life-long friends, and walking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, which he visited for the first time as a pre-schooler in the late 1930s. Fulfilling a long-term dream, he purchased a house in Gloucester in 1979, and made that a full-time home in 2001.

He dearly loved his immediate family, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and a wide circle of old and new friends, all of whom will sorely miss his love, smile, and laughter.

Funeral services were held at Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester on February 3. Burial followed at Mount Jacob Cemetery, Gloucester. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the Joseph and Michael Leavitt Scholarship Fund at Clark University, 950 Main St., Worcester MA 01610; LEAP for Education, 35 Congress S., Suite 102, Salem, MA 01970; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

