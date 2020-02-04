Seymour Morgenstern, 87 – late of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Peabody. Died on January 31, 2020.

Seymour was the beloved husband of the late Florence Morgenstern; the devoted father of Jeffrey (Miriam) Morgenstern, Emanuel (Dena) Morgenstern, and Caren Morningstar; loving grandfather of Toby, George, Mia, Matthew, Emma, and Michael; and great-grandfather of seven.

Services were held in Florida on February 2. Expressions of sympathy in Seymour’s memory may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.W. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. (Goldman)