Claire (Greenstein) Shor, 100 – late of San Francisco, Calif., formerly of Malden and Everett. Died on February 3, 2020.

Devoted wife of the late Max “Dixie” Shor. Beloved mother of Rochelle and her husband Jeff Rondinone and Jaqueline Shor. Adored grandmother of David Rondinone and Troy Rondinone. Cherished great-grandmother of Rowan Rondinone, Catalina Rondinone, and Quinn Rondinone.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Rte. 60), Malden on Friday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jewish Home, 302 Silver Ave., San Francisco, CA 94112.