Paul Shapiro, 71 – late of Lynn. Died on February 4, 2020.

The loving brother of David Shapiro and his wife Christine of Alexandria, Va. The cherished cousin of Martin Rutberg of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Janice Cantor of Charlotte, N.C., Pamela of Israel, Deanna Golick of Marblehead, and Michael Rutburg of Fla. Dear son of the late Samuel and Mollie (Stoller) Shapiro.

Paul grew up in Lynn and remained in Lynn his entire life, except while he was in the service in Germany. He graduated from Lynn English High School in 1967 and went on to Bryant and Stratton, where he received an associate’s degree in accounting in 1969. Paul was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970, was discharged at the end of 1971 and, upon discharge, he joined the Army Reserves in Lawrence, where he remained for the next 22 years.

He was employed by the Analogic Corporation for more than 25 years and subsequently worked for Boston College up until his retirement in 2017.

Paul enjoyed car shows, going to the beach, the affection of animals, and spending time with friends. He was a good friend to all who knew him and he will be sorely missed.

A graveside funeral service for Paul was held on February 6 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 70 Walnut St., Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)