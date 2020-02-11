Cynthia Brudnick, of Swampscott and Chilmark, entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2020 after an eleven-month battle against glioblastoma. She was 62 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Richard Brudnick; the devoted and tirelessly loving mother of Adam, Paul, and Jonathan Brudnick, and the dear mother-in-law to Lindsay Schapiro (wife of Adam). Cynthia was also the loving sister of Dianne Abbott and David Schlafman, and the cherished daughter of the late Florence and Leon Schlafman.

Cynthia grew up in Haverhill. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1979 and went on to receive a master’s degree in communication from the University of Pennsylvania. She had a passion for music and photography, but her greatest joy always came from creating beauty and happiness to share with others. A party planner par excellence, her ability to keep a secret and throw magnificent surprise parties commanded great respect far and wide – but from no one so much as her husband.

Though she was stricken with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) as a young mother, she never let it overcome her strong will and zest for life. Determined not to let the disease define her, from her pain she drew purpose: Cynthia channeled her knowledge and experience into her role as a patient advocate, helping newly diagnosed MS patients find their way. Throughout her life and during her battle first with MS and ultimately with brain cancer, her courage, strength, and grace were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Martha’s Vineyard was a special place for her from the moment she and her then husband–to-be first stepped off the ferry over 30 years ago. Like so many, the beauty of this island and its people brought her back time and again. After fulfilling a long-held dream of becoming a seasonal resident, she poured her heart and soul into building a home where her family and friends could gather for years to come. That house now stands as one among her many lasting gifts.

A funeral service was held on February 11 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel in Salem, followed by a gathering in her memory at the Marriott Peabody. A private interment in Chilmark followed thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Cynthia’s memory to the Massachusetts General Hospital. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.