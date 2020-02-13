Elly Gotz, a Holocaust survivor, will speak about his life and surviving the Shoah on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Beth Menachem Chabad, 349 Dedham Street in Newton. Eugene Levin, co-producer of the film, “The Baltic Truth,” will also speak.

Gotz, who is 92, was born in Kovno, Lithuania in 1927. Growing up he was forced to move with his family into the Kovno ghetto. When he was 16, the ghetto was liquidated and Gotz and his father were deported to the Dachau concentration camp. Gotz and his father were forced into slave labor. In 1945, they were liberated and his family reunited and spent two years in post-war Germany before immigrating to Norway, and then Zimbabwe.

Gotz married in 1958, and moved to Toronto. An engineer, businessman and pilot, he published “Flights of Spirit,” in 2017.

Each year, he speaks to thousands of students about the Holocaust, and also discusses how he reached his educational goals, overcame hate and rebuilt his life after the war.

Admission is $20. To RSVP, visit jewishnewton.com/gotz.