Needham-based author Matt Robinson discuss his latest book, “Lions, Tigers, and … Bulldogs?: An Unofficial Guide to the Legends and Lore of the Ivy League,” Feb. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Staples, 163 Highland Avenue in Needham.

The book, available at lionstigersbulldogs.com, tells the history and other stories about the Ivy League and its member schools and mentions many interesting facts about the schools and the people, places, and practices that have made them so famous.

“I had seen books in which one of the BIG 10, PAC-12 or SEC mascots take you on tours of their campuses,” Robinson said, when asked why he decided to write the book, “but I had never seen anything like that for the Ivy League. As I went to Penn, my wife to Dartmouth, my dad to Brown, I already had familiarity with many of these schools, so I decided to write the book that I could not find.”

Though the idea had been in his mind for many years, Robinson had put it aside when a new writing assignment came across the transom. When his father was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, Robinson made a vow to the man who had introduced him to the Ivy League in the first place.

“I promised my dad that the book would see the light of day,” Robinson recalled, “even if it meant turning down other work.”

In addition to ordering the book, visitors to the website can try to win a copy by answering trivia questions at lionstigersbulldogs.com/win. Alumni can also share Ivy stories at lionstigersbulldogs.com/share.

So even if you do not know what a Whiffenpoof is, why “Dartmouth College” is a misnomer, why Penn students throw toast during football games, what military vehicle has been named for Princeton, that the original Brown mascot was a burro, how Cornell, Campbell’s Soup, and the chicken nugget are related, what Pantone color “Columbia Blue” is, or that the statue in Harvard Yard is not John Harvard, Robinson has a handy guide for alumni, recent graduates, students, sports fans, history buffs, and anyone who enjoys learning things about people in costume.