AMHERST – For nearly four decades, the Yiddish Book Center has uniquely positioned itself as a cultural and educational center, library, and museum – pioneering a diverse range of groundbreaking initiatives that broaden awareness of and accessibility to Yiddish and modern Jewish literature and culture.

Today, to mark its 40th anniversary in 2020, the Center has announced the launch of Decade of Discovery, a major new initiative designed to foster a deeper understanding of Yiddish and modern Jewish culture.

Beginning in 2020, and continuing for each of the next 10 years, the Center will select an annual theme around which special events, courses, conferences, exhibits, performances, and other programs will be organized. The programming, often in partnership with other organizations across the country, will help create and foster new relationships with individuals and institutions to expand and strengthen engagement with Yiddish and modern Jewish culture. Through this initiative, the Center will collaborate in new ways, test ideas, and discover new perspectives.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we’re seeing the impact of the Center’s work realized in a multitude of exciting ways,” said Susan Bronson, the Yiddish Book Center’s executive director. “From our translation initiative, to the expansion of our educational and public programs, to the growth of our oral history project and the launch of our publishing venture, our work is broadening awareness of Yiddish and modern Jewish culture and opening up the literature to new generations. Decade of Discovery will further animate the impact the Center has had – and will do so in the decade ahead.”

The Yiddish Book Center is located at 1021 West St., Amherst. Visit yiddishbook­center.org, or call 413-256-4900.