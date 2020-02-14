Ilya B. Kagan, of Lynn, entered into rest on February 12, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of Faina (Ginsburg) Kagan. Devoted father of Boris Kagan and his wife Olga of Marblehead and Marina Kagan of Salem. Cherished grandfather of Julia, Natalie, Katrina, Michael, and Daniel. The loving brother of Yakov Kagan and Isabella Karan. Dear son of the late Boris and Esfir (Perelman) Kagan.

Ilya grew up in Bobruisk in the former USSR, graduated from Rail Road University in Leningrad, and raised his family in Orel, immigrating to the U.S. in 1992. He was a software engineer and dedicated computer literacy teacher. He absolutely loved to share his passion and knowledge of different aspects of the computer world with his students. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

A funeral service for Ilya was held on February 14 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)