Shirley A. Myers, 91, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020.

She was born in Salem to the late David and Ethel Winer, and graduated from Salem Classical High School.

Shirley was a gentle, quiet, generous, and kind person, always putting others first. She loved caring for young children and helping others, and decided to go into nursing, earning her LPN and becoming a caring and compassionate nurse at Salem Hospital.

Shirley’s true passion was her family and friends, and she cherished her time with them, raising her family in Beverly, and spending many years volunteering as a member of Temple B’nai Abraham Sisterhood. She also adored animals, especially cats and dogs, and treasured their companionship throughout her life.

Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Myers. She is survived by her son Jonathan and his children Evan and Samantha Myers, her son Alan Myers, her daughter Alison Richardson, and her daughter Susan Sveden and her husband Erik and their children Emily and Abigail Sveden; her brother Nate Winer and his wife Marsha and their children Andrew Winer, Ellen LoPresti, and Daniel Winer; her nieces Lynne Bartenstein and Jeuli Bartenstein. She was predeceased by her sisters Frances Zallen and Norma Russi.

A funeral service for Shirley was held on February 10 at the Brooksby Village Chapel in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley’s memory to Saint Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)