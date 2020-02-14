Stefani Harris, of Gloucester, entered into rest on February 11, 2020 at the age of 80.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond Kneski. Devoted mother of Craig Towne and daughter-in-law Suzanne Towne. Cherished Nana of Ashley Napolitano and her husband Aaron. Great-grandmother of Mia and Natalie Porter and Ava and Chloe Napolitano. Dear daughter of the late Valerie (Zukoff) Harris and Ceaser Harris.

Stefani grew up in Swampscott, and graduated from Lynn English High School. She attended Burdette College, and graduated from Mass. School of Barbering. She worked at the Veterans Medical Center in Jamaica Plain as executive secretary for the chief of audiology and retired in 2014.

She enjoyed cutting hair, swimming, and living on Cape Ann. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and her pre-deceased special friend Norman Warshofsky of Marblehead.

Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society.