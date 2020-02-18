Alex Potashnikov, late of Lynn, entered into rest on February 15, 2020 at the age of 82.

Beloved husband of Gianna Potashnikov. Devoted father of Yuriy Potashnikov. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Potashnikov. The loving brother of Polina Potashnikov. Dear son of the late Yuda and Anna Potashnikov.

Alex grew up in Kursk City, Russia, graduated from the Soviet Air Force, and raised his family in Kiev City, Ukraine. He was a Soviet Air Force pilot. Alex loved the outdoors and fixing everything around the house. He was a perfectionist, very organized, and dreamed of flying from a very early age. He cherished his time spent with family and friends.

A graveside funeral service for Alex was held on February 18 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)