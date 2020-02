Dena (Kaminsky) Benham, 70 – late of Gardner. Died on February 17, 2020.

Born in New York City, Dena was raised in Malden. She was a marketing specialist, who owned and operated Kaminsky Advertising Co.

Dena was the beloved and devoted wife of Creighton Benham. Dear sister of the late Fay Vale and her surviving husband Peter Vale.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)