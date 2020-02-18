Gloria Zamanksy, late of Revere, formerly of Dorchester, Waltham, and Everett, died on February 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late William Zamanksy. Devoted mother of Neil Zamansky and his wife Ellen. Loving daughter of the late Ida Milesky. Sister of the late Arthur Porter and Edward Porter. Grandmother of Hannah and Sophia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends at the Jack Satter House.

Member of the Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett Sisterhood and Hadassah.

Graveside services were held at Linas Hatzedek#2 Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. (Torf)