Sandra Elaine (Kamenske) Stoller, 77 – late of Revere, New York City, and Lexington. Died on February 18, 2020, after a valiant struggle against a combination of Parkinson’s and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, both brain disorders.

She is survived by her husband Paul of 44 years, cousins and many friends.

She spent her life trying to make the world a better place, from protesting the Vietnam War (where she met Paul) to her chartable work and, later in life, she quit her job and spent the last 15 years volunteering at various organization for causes she believed in until the brain disorder made that no longer possible.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Everett. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence Friday until 8 p.m., and Saturday 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate a donation in her name to either The Parkinson’s Foundation, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation.