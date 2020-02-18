Steven M. Kamens, late of Wayland, entered into rest suddenly and from natural causes on February 14, 2020 at the age of 53.

Steve was born to Sandra Kamens and the late Joel Kamens in New York City in 1966, and moved to Peabody one year later. Steve was the middle child to older brother David and younger sister Sharon. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Michigan, where he received his bachelor’s degree in engineering, then returned to Massachusetts to obtain his high tech MBA at Northeastern University. He was most recently working at MathWorks, where he had been employed for the past eight years.

Steve met his wife Marina while working on the same team in Marlborough, and the two were happily married in 2000. They were partners in life and shared many cherished memories. Steve and Marina were looking forward to celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary this year.

Steve was truly a family man. He was ecstatic when his daughter Rebeca was born in 2004, and was a devoted father to her throughout the 15 years they spent together. He shared a special bond with Rebeca, always helping her with homework, cooking, and laughing at their inside jokes. The family grew in 2019 with the addition of their puppy Bruno.

Steve was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Although he was quiet, his sense of humor and personality charmed everyone around him. He was selfless and compassionate, and always knew the right thing to say. He loved spending time with his family, playing all types of board games, cooking, traveling, playing with Bruno, and pretty much everything except shopping.

Beloved husband of Marina Gil Santamaria. Devoted father of Rebeca Kamens-Gil. Loving brother of David Kamens and Sharon Kamens. Dear son of Sandra Kamens and the late Joel Kamens. His puppy Bruno will be lost without him.

A funeral service for Steve was held on February 17 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Temple Beth Shalom Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.