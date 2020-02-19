Sylvia (Morochnick) Loman, 92 – late of Peabody. Died on February 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Melvin I. Loman. Devoted mother of Harold Loman of Haverhill, Marci Cohen and her husband David of Peabody, and Lee Loman and his wife Lucienne of Kensington, Md. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Loman and his wife Jennifer, Douglas Cohen and his fiancé Kevin Monk, Taylor Loman, Carly Loman, Lauren Cohen, and Samuel Loman. The loving sister of the late Mary Berlyn of Tarrytown, N.Y. Dear daughter of the late Max and Anna (Behm) Morochnick. Sylvia is also survived by several devoted nieces and nephews.

Sylvia was a beautiful person inside and out, with the energy at 90 years old of a woman half her age. She was fiercely independent and always kept her calendar full – whether it be Mah Jongg Mondays, Tuesday Book Club, Thursday at the salon, Friday Night Shabbat, Saturday movie dates with the girls, or Sunday dinners with her family. She could keep you entertained for hours with her storytelling and good sense of humor, and had a unique chuckle that lit up a room and made everyone else laugh along, too. Wherever she was, she was the most stylish woman around, always matching from her eyeshadow down to her shoes, and topped off with a perfectly coiffed hairdo. Most importantly, she was extremely generous with her love, and as a result earned herself more than a million lifetimes of love in return. She will be dearly missed by all lucky enough to know her.

A funeral service for Sylvia was held on February 19 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Temple Beth Shalom Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.