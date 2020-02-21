Adrean Faith (Freede) Abrams, 75 – late of Chelsea and Winthrop. Died on February 18, 2020.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Adrean was the daughter of the late Joseph Freede and Shirley (Madow). She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1962, and later graduated from Salem State College in 1966 with a degree in education. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Chelsea public school system. She later transitioned into Home Health Care for many years at Personal Touch Home Care as a director.

She was a longtime member of Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea and the Sisterhood of Temple Emmanuel. Adrean spent many hours volunteering at Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea. She loved to crochet and was a fan of Barbra Streisand. Adrean had a deep love and devotion for the City of Chelsea and for her family.

Adrean was the loving wife of Louis Lawrence Abrams for 53 years. Devoted mother of Stephanie Anne Long and her husband Ken of Winthrop, and David Alan Abrams and his wife Alyssa of Norwood. Sister of Michael Freede and Richard Freede both of Long Beach, Calif. Cherished grandmother of Ethan, Samantha, Zoe, Chelsea, Mason, and Amber. Aunt of Rachel, Adam, Jordan, Alyson, and Matthew. Also survived by extended family and friends.

Services will be held at Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea on Sunday, February 23 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be held in the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Everett. Memorial observance will be held Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday from 4-8 p.m., at her late residence. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011, or to Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150. (Torf)