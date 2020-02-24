Lauren Bonnie (Roberts) Averill, of Beverly, born on March 19, 1948, died on December 27, 2019 from complications of a brain tumor, surrounded by her family.

Lauren grew up in Rockville Centre, Long Island, N.Y., and attended the University of Kansas, studying music therapy. It was at KU that she met her husband of 50 years, Timothy Carson Averill. After their marriage in 1969, they moved to Massachusetts. Lauren taught creative movement for children, began a life-long piano teaching practice, and was co-creator of The Culture Connection, an arts support organization that spawned “Artworks,” a summer program for children now known as Waring Works.

Lauren was a devoted wife, a loving mother to Jennifer Jo Averill Moffitt and Rebecca Averill Marley, a loving mother-in-law to Kerry Moffitt and David Marley, and grandmother to Wilbur and Mahala Moffitt and Jonah and Sammy Marley. Although Lauren had the health challenge of living as a thyroid cancer survivor for 59 years, she was an undaunted force in the family and community. She always took time to talk to and care deeply about everyone she knew, and her unfailing smile and willingness to listen heartened all who met her. She brought joy wherever she went.

She was an award-winning painter and photographer, a member of the Beverly Guild of Artists, and the North Shore Piano Teachers’ Guild, and an extraordinary chef de cuisine. She also played keyboards for the Gardner Street Band. She enjoyed travel, Red Sox baseball, bocce, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her immediate family, her sisters Roni and Claudia, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service for Lauren will be held at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop St., Beverly at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 15. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Reid’s Ride 2020 (Beverly Bocce Players Association team), to Temple B’nai Abraham, or to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute.