Gloria Madow Glazer, aged 91 and a lifelong resident of her beloved Chelsea, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Gloria was the youngest of three daughters of the late Abraham and Rose Madow. She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1946, where she was heavily involved in all activities. She often referred to herself throughout her life as “Gloria Madow – Chelsea High School Cheerleader,” and, not surprisingly, was voted “Best Dressed” and “Best Looking.” Gloria worked as a receptionist at Smithcraft Corporation and later as an executive assistant in the Office of Community Development at Chelsea City Hall.

In retirement, Gloria was a Fashionista at both Cache and Icing at North Shore Mall. She was the ultimate volunteer in the community. For many years, Gloria co-chaired Chelsea’s Temple Emmanuel Sisterhood luncheons and took great pride in her gift table and fastidious wrapping, and was a ready and willing contributor to any activity that kept her beloved temple going strong. She also volunteered as a receptionist at Shore Country Day School in Beverly during the years her grandsons attended, greeting hundreds of children with a glowing smile.

Gloria was the loving wife of Paul “Choc” Glazer from 1948-1995. Their storybook romance began as high school teenagers on Revere Beach and flourished until Paul’s untimely death.

Gloria was the devoted mother of Howard Glazer and his wife Merridith, Bruce Glazer and his wife Patricia, and Robyn Glazer Milbury and her husband Thomas. She was the loving grandmother of Chad Glazer and his wife Orlee, Adam Glazer, Seth Glazer and his wife Emma, Marissa Glazer, Max Milbury and his wife Marissa, and Samuel Milbury. She was the doting great-grandmother of Lana and Liza Glazer and Nunzio Milbury and the great-grandpuppy Beasley. Gloria had numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly, as well as a large group of wonderful, devoted friends and an extended legion of those who just knew her as “Grandma.”

Gloria was full of life. Among her many passions, Gloria loved dancing, exercise, traveling, Casino days, and attending sporting events with her grandchildren.

Services were held at Temple Emmanuel, Chelsea on February 25. Interment was held in Agudos Shalom Cemetery, Everett. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Robyn and Thomas Milbury immediately following burial until 8 p.m., resuming Wednesday 12-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m., and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. In honor of Gloria, please consider wearing your brightest and blingiest jewelry.

Contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to the Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.