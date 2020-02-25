Lillian (Foilb) Stanger, formerly of Brookline, most recently of Wynnewood, Penn., died on February 23, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur Stanger. Devoted mother of Ben Zion Stanger and his wife Celia Moses, Harry Stanger and his wife Lori, and Elsa Stanger and her husband Ben Zev Stanger. Proud grandmother of Jacob, Sarah, and Aaron. Loving sister of Adelaide Foilb, and the late Samuel Foilb, and Frances (Foilb) Levine. Lillian leaves behind the Foilb, Factor, Stanger, Bleier, and Ofer families, with whom she cherished her time.

Born to Harry and Rose Foilb in Boston on April 16, 1923. In addition to family, music was one of Lillian’s greatest passions, playing violin with the Civic and Brookline Symphonies. She was a proud and active Zionist who had a strong love and devotion for the State of Israel.

Service at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Memorial observance will be at the home of Harry and Lori Stanger Wednesday 6:30-8:00 p.m., Thursday 6:30-9:00 p.m., and Friday 4:00-5:00 p.m., Minyan Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial observance will be held at Elsa and Ben Stanger’s home in Merion Station, Penn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tanglewood at Friends Office, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Gifts will support the Days in the Arts Program (DARTS), a summer residential program providing middle school students with a high-quality arts immersion experience. Donations may also be made to Northeastern University, c/o Scriven Memorial Scholarship for Students Studying Music, 360 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Arrangements were handled by Brezniak Funeral Directors. Visit brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.