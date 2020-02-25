Susan I. Kahn, 77, passed away on February 24, 2020, after an almost two-year valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Charles (Bud) Kahn, MD; they were married for almost 54 years.

Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sara (Cohen) Segal.

Sue grew up in Lynn and Swampscott, and received a B.A. from Boston University. She was an elementary school teacher as a young adult and then a devoted homemaker. Sue had been president of the Parent’s Association and a member of the board at The Wheeler School. She was very active in life at Temple Emanu-El in Providence, leading a number of beautification projects, studying with the woman’s Torah study group, and contributing a number of art and religious items. She also served as a board member for the Jewish Federation of Rhode Island, the Women’s Division of the Jewish Federation of Rhode Island, and the Women’s Association of the Miriam Hospital. With her husband, she volunteered four times for month-long intervals at a pediatric clinic in Eldorat, Kenya. She and Bud loved to travel and visited all seven continents. She was also a duplicate bridge player and avid knitter and enjoyed doing needlepoint at the handicraft club.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Maxwell Kahn and his wife Deborah Weinswig, her daughter Sheri Kahn, her brother Jacob Segal, and her grandchildren Ezra, Zahava, and Madeleine (Maddy).

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave., Providence, with burial to follow in Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Dana-Farber, Attn: Geoffrey Oxnard Research Dept., 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215, or to Temple Emanu-El. Shiva will be held at her late residence Thursday 7-9 p.m., Friday 2-4 p.m., Saturday 7-9 p.m., and Sunday 2-4 p.m. For information and condolences, visit sugarmansinai.com.